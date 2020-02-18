Spital Park and Ride Expanded to Help Wirral Commuters

Published: 18th February 2020 12:47

Neston commuters to Liverpool may be interested to learn that the park and ride facility at Spital Station has been expanded.

(l-r): Neil Jones, Merseytravel - Dianne Bourne, Eric Wright Group - Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor LCR - Michelle Sharp, Merseyrail - Jane English, Merseyrail - Dave Jones, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority - Phil Hodgson, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority - Steve Carter, Eric Wright Group.

It now has an additional 71 spaces in the car park, providing 141 overall, including seven disabled spaces and two motorcycle bays.

Customers of the station on the Chester/Ellesmere Port branch of the Wirral Line on the Merseyrail network, will also benefit from enhanced lighting, CCTV and improved drainage across the entire site.

The project, costing over £400K, was funded through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority's Sustainable Transport Enhancement Package (STEP) Programme, which is part of the Local Growth Fund (LGF).

LGF funding is awarded to the Liverpool City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and invested through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority's Strategic Investment Fund.

Many Neston residents currently use Hooton Station, on the same line. The distance from Neston town centre to Hooton is 4.8 miles, taking approximately 11 minutes to drive. Spital is an additional mile away, taking two extra minutes to reach.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.