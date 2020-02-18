  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Spital Park and Ride Expanded to Help Wirral Commuters

Published: 18th February 2020 12:47

Neston commuters to Liverpool may be interested to learn that the park and ride facility at Spital Station has been expanded.

Spital station - car park expansion(l-r): Neil Jones, Merseytravel - Dianne Bourne, Eric Wright Group - Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor LCR - Michelle Sharp, Merseyrail - Jane English, Merseyrail - Dave Jones, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority - Phil Hodgson, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority - Steve Carter, Eric Wright Group.

It now has an additional 71 spaces in the car park, providing 141 overall, including seven disabled spaces and two motorcycle bays.

Customers of the station on the Chester/Ellesmere Port branch of the Wirral Line on the Merseyrail network, will also benefit from enhanced lighting, CCTV and improved drainage across the entire site.

The project, costing over £400K, was funded through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority's Sustainable Transport Enhancement Package (STEP) Programme, which is part of the Local Growth Fund (LGF).

LGF funding is awarded to the Liverpool City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and invested through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority's Strategic Investment Fund.

Many Neston residents currently use Hooton Station, on the same line. The distance from Neston town centre to Hooton is 4.8 miles, taking approximately 11 minutes to drive. Spital is an additional mile away, taking two extra minutes to reach. 

 

 

