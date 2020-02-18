  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Upcoming Events

Vacancies at The Blue Bicycle in Neston

Published: 18th February 2020 13:16

The friendly, family-run team at The Blue Bicycle in Neston are looking for a some new people to join them.

Paul and Sophie at The Blue Bicycle, NestonChef Paul and front of house leader Sophie are looking for new members for the team at The Blue Bicycle.

First up, they are seeking a part-time, experienced chef who can be flexible on hours. The job will involve working alongside owner and head chef Paul, as well as the existing team in the kitchen.

Initially this would be on a zero-hours contract basis, but as the business grows and settles there is potential for a permanent part-time role within the company.  Wages will be negotiable, based on experience and skillset.

Meanwhile, Sophie is looking for part-time front of house staff, to work around 16-20 hours per week. Some experience is preferred.

To apply, please drop in your CV and covering letter at the café, or email to info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday : 8.30am to 5pm
Saturday : 9am to 5pm
Sunday : 9am to 4pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


Neston Life

 

 

