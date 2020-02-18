Give Your Views on Community Homes in Neston

Published: 18th February 2020 14:37

Neston Community Youth Centre and the Community Led Homes Steering Group want your views on housing in Neston.

As part of the Community Led Homes Startup Support Programme funded by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the group are looking for local people's views on the housing market in Neston.

Organisers are particularly interested to hear from renters, people who are finding it difficult to rent and people who have had to leave the area to find suitable, affordable homes in the recent past.

An online survey has been launched to enable a broad range of people to give their views and share their experiences.

Take part in the survey here



The survey is one of three activities the group have been focusing on to explore the potential of a Community Led Housing project in the area.

In addition to the survey, there is now a standalone project website where people will be able to follow progress.

The new website also has details of the upcoming Community Led Homes Introduction Workshop on Thursday 5th March, for anyone interested in finding out more about what it means, what is possible and how it might be delivered.

Gareth Prytherch from Neston Community Youth Centre said: "This is an important step in the development of the project and we hope the survey will provide additional information about the difficulties people face when looking to move home but remain in the area.

"Evidence suggests that only 1 in 8 two bedroom homes in Neston is actually affordable to anyone who claims housing benefit and, we understand through our work with Neston Job Centre, Citizens Advice West Cheshire, West Cheshire Foodbank and ForFutures, there is often a shortage of one bedroom accommodation for those that live alone. This often means that people find it difficult, even impossible, to find suitable and affordable homes in the area.

"Please take 10 minutes to complete the survey then come to the workshop to find out more about what it could mean for local people. The survey will be available until the end of March."

