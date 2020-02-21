Witnesses Sought Following Violent Robbery in Neston

Published: 21st February 2020 12:36

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward after a 49-year-old man was injured during a robbery in Jonson Road, Neston.

The robbery occurred outside some flats on the road, at approximately 6.15pm on Tuesday 18 February.

The victim was accessing the communal door to the flats when he was approached from behind by three men. One of the men caused injury to his face with what is believed to have been a knife. At the same time, the two other men removed the victim's bag from his back. The men then fled in the direction of Spenser Road and Raby Park Road.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has now been discharged.

The man who assaulted him is described as white, aged between 25 and 30, and having light brown short hair. He was of a stocky build and between 5ft 8 and 5ft 10 in height.

Detective Constable Tim Cope, from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: "This was a terrifying attack for the victim that left him with a facial injury.

"As part of my enquiries I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen three men acting suspiciously to get in touch with us."

If you have any information please contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 640526.

Information can also be submitted through the website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

