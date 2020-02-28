Birthday Celebration at Timeless in Neston

Published: 28th February 2020 08:37

And then they were 1!

It's Happy Birthday to Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms on Friday 28 February.

Photo from the grand opening last year, by Bernard Rose

They opened their fabulous new premises at The Cross in Neston one whole year ago and in that time have gone from strength to strength.

As well as designing and fitting numerous new kitchens and bathrooms in the area, they've also shown massive support for the community, with their sponsorship of Hip & Harmony CIC Street Dance Teams, Neston Nomads and the upcoming ParkgateFest.

Happy birthday Timeless!

Showroom Open Monday - Saturday 9am to 5.30pm

Sundays by appointment only

Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms

17 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 5714

Email: sales@timelesskitchensandbathrooms.co.uk

