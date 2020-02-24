Pop Up Waiters and Waitresses Wanted

Author: Chris Hampshire, Friends of Hadlow Road Station Published: 24th February 2020 10:08

Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston have operated a small pop-up café service on regular Sunday dates since November 2016. Now they could do with a few extra willing pairs of hands.

The pop-up café is open from 10:30am to 1:30pm every other Sunday, with volunteers starting work at 9:30am and finishing at 2:30pm, with lunch provided. The feedback from the numerous customers who have used our pop-up café service is that they really enjoy the experience of having their food and drink whilst taking in the station's 1950's ambience.

Café volunteers, l-r, Carole, Lyn, Chris, Grace and Jenny.



However, opening the pop-up cafe twice a month puts a significant demand on the limited catering volunteers so we are now looking for additional people to help out. Previous catering experience is not required, as none of the current volunteers had any experience when we first started; although a willingness to get stuck in helps.

We are keen to hear from anyone who feels they could be a waiter/waitress which involves taking customer orders to the kitchen; delivering the food and drinks to the customers at tables that are normally put out on the station platform - weather permitting!

This is a small but very friendly group of catering volunteers as shown in the photo above. These volunteering vacancies provide an opportunity to make new friends and to have a laugh with other volunteers and customers whilst supporting a local community initiative.

To find out more about the waiter/waitress roles, please contact any of the catering team below:

Jenny on 0151 327 4838 or email

Carole on 07940 547022 or email

Lyn on 0151 512 0550 or email

Chris on 0151 327 4511 or email

Full details of Friends of Hadlow Road Station are available on our Facebook page here, or on the Willaston Residents & Countryside Society website here.

