  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Pop Up Waiters and Waitresses Wanted

Author: Chris Hampshire, Friends of Hadlow Road Station Published: 24th February 2020 10:08

Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston have operated a small pop-up café service on regular Sunday dates since November 2016. Now they could do with a few extra willing pairs of hands.

The pop-up café is open from 10:30am to 1:30pm every other Sunday, with volunteers starting work at 9:30am and finishing at 2:30pm, with lunch provided. The feedback from the numerous customers who have used our pop-up café service is that they really enjoy the experience of having their food and drink whilst taking in the station's 1950's ambience.

Hadlow Road Station - cafe volunteersCafé volunteers, l-r, Carole, Lyn, Chris, Grace and Jenny.

However, opening the pop-up cafe twice a month puts a significant demand on the limited catering volunteers so we are now looking for additional people to help out. Previous catering experience is not required,  as none of the current volunteers had any experience when we first started; although a willingness to get stuck in helps.

We are keen to hear from anyone who feels they could be a waiter/waitress which involves taking customer orders to the kitchen; delivering the food and drinks to the customers at tables that are normally put out on the station platform - weather permitting!

This is a small but very friendly group of catering volunteers as shown in the photo above. These volunteering vacancies provide an opportunity to make new friends and to have a laugh with other volunteers and customers whilst supporting a local community initiative.

To find out more about the waiter/waitress roles, please contact any of the catering team below:

Jenny on 0151 327 4838 or email
Carole on 07940 547022 or email 
Lyn on 0151 512 0550 or email
Chris on 0151 327 4511 or email

Full details of Friends of Hadlow Road Station are available on our Facebook page here, or on the Willaston Residents & Countryside Society website here.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies