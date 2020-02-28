Celebrate British Pie Week at Gordale

Published: 28th February 2020 09:00

To celebrate British Pie Week, Gordale will be offering a delicious pie, served with vegetables and potato of the day for only £7, from Monday 2nd to Sunday 8th March.

Get your taste buds tingling with the delicious pie menu:

Monday: Beef & Potato

Tuesday: Gammon & Leek

Wednesday: Chicken & Mushroom

Thursday: Beef & Onion

Friday: Chicken, Leek & Ham

And an extra-special pie of the week available on Saturday & Sunday!

So, pop down to the Coffee Shop at Gordale and tuck in...

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.