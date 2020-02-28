Celebrate British Pie Week at Gordale
|Published: 28th February 2020 09:00
To celebrate British Pie Week, Gordale will be offering a delicious pie, served with vegetables and potato of the day for only £7, from Monday 2nd to Sunday 8th March.
Get your taste buds tingling with the delicious pie menu:
Monday: Beef & Potato
Tuesday: Gammon & Leek
Wednesday: Chicken & Mushroom
Thursday: Beef & Onion
Friday: Chicken, Leek & Ham
And an extra-special pie of the week available on Saturday & Sunday!
So, pop down to the Coffee Shop at Gordale and tuck in...
Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF
