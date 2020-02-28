  • Bookmark this page

Celebrate British Pie Week at Gordale

Published: 28th February 2020 09:00

To celebrate British Pie Week, Gordale will be offering a delicious pie, served with vegetables and potato of the day for only £7, from Monday 2nd to Sunday 8th March.

Gordale Pie Week

Get your taste buds tingling with the delicious pie menu:

Monday: Beef & Potato

Tuesday: Gammon & Leek

Wednesday: Chicken & Mushroom

Thursday: Beef & Onion

Friday: Chicken, Leek & Ham

And an extra-special pie of the week available on Saturday & Sunday!

So, pop down to the Coffee Shop at Gordale and tuck in...

Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF

