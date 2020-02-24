  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance Contest

Published: 24th February 2020 16:55

Four teams from Neston took part in the Iconic Street Dance Competition in Liverpool on Sunday February 23 and brought home an array of silverware for the trophy cabinet.

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance ContestBringing home the silverware - triumphant Hip & Harmony Street Dancers with sponsors Tom (l) and Nick (r) from Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms.

Sponsorship from Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms, based at the Cross in Neston, has enabled Hip & Harmony to grow from one team - Overload - to the four that went to compete on Sunday.  Funding has subsidised training costs, keeping classes affordable and accessible to Neston families.

The Timeless team - Nick & Louise Sutherland and Tom & Katie McKeown - were all there to show their support for the teams.  Tom got even more involved than most, taking part in the Adult & Child category and coming first!

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance ContestBoombox Babies - 1st in under 6s. Choreographed by Grace Prytherch (not pictured).

Three teams: Overload, Timeless and the youngest, Boombox Babies, all came first in their categories. Reckless came fifth in one of the hardest fought categories on the day, up against vastly more experienced teams.  In addition, Hip & Harmony members picked up a number of individual and duo awards.

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance ContestOverload - 1st in U14's Intermediate level, they will now move up to Advanced. Choreographed by Callum Cartledge (not pictured).

Hip & Harmony CIC's Creative Director, Paula Prytherch, said: "We went with a mission just to have fun and let the new teams soak up the atmosphere as it was their first time attending a competition.

"We didn't expect the results we got, we were blown away at how amazingly well our kids performed. They have been working hard in training, but you never know what to expect at these competitions where the level of talent is so high.

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionPaula Prytherch (centre) with teachers Rob Louw and Toni Leah Bond.

"We were competing against some well established dance schools from around the North West, so it wasn't easy.

"Since September, we've been working on creating our teams' dances with their coaches. We know what's expected from these kids because we've been through it this past year with Team Overload. It's tough!

"This plan for the first year was all about building confidence, teamwork and dance skills, not focusing too much on winning, so to actually come away with the results we did has been more than we could ever have expected.

"A huge thank you must go to Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms. They're not just sponsors, they really invest their time in what we do and are always on hand to help out wherever needed.

"Thanks also to our wonderful teachers, Toni Lea Bond, Callum Cartledge, Grace Prytherch and newest addition to the teaching team, Rob Louw, who also managed to pick up 1st prize in the over 18s solo advanced category.

"We are steadily growing as a dance school and it's really exciting to give our Neston kids this opportunity. Our plan is to continue to grow and we invite anyone from the age of 3yrs to join us in one of our Thursday classes. We will be auditioning again at the end of this dance season to add to the teams we have, or create new ones."

For more information, please contact Paula - paula@hipandharmony.co.uk.  You can also follow Hip & Harmony CIC on Facebook here.

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionTimeless - first in U8s. Choreographed by Toni Leah Bond (not pictured).

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionTeam Reckless. 5th in U12s. Choreographed by Toni Leah Bond (not pictured).

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionU4 beginner, Arianna.

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionU6 beginner, Jess.

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionU6 beginner, Aubrey.

 Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionU8s intermediate, Isla

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionOver 18s advanced, Rob Louw.

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionAdult & Child fun category, Tom & Jess.

Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance CompetitionU6 Duo, Aubrey and Poppy

 

Hip & Harmony Smash it in Regional Street Dance CompetitionU8s duo - Belle & Jess

Hip & Harmony Smash it in Regional Street Dance CompetitionU10s duo - Maddie & Emily

Hip & Harmony Smash it in Regional Street Dance CompetitionIntermediate U10s duo - Isla & Rebecca.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies