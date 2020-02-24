Neston's Hip & Harmony Smash It at Regional Street Dance Contest

Published: 24th February 2020 16:55

Four teams from Neston took part in the Iconic Street Dance Competition in Liverpool on Sunday February 23 and brought home an array of silverware for the trophy cabinet.

Bringing home the silverware - triumphant Hip & Harmony Street Dancers with sponsors Tom (l) and Nick (r) from Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms.

Sponsorship from Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms, based at the Cross in Neston, has enabled Hip & Harmony to grow from one team - Overload - to the four that went to compete on Sunday. Funding has subsidised training costs, keeping classes affordable and accessible to Neston families.

The Timeless team - Nick & Louise Sutherland and Tom & Katie McKeown - were all there to show their support for the teams. Tom got even more involved than most, taking part in the Adult & Child category and coming first!

Boombox Babies - 1st in under 6s. Choreographed by Grace Prytherch (not pictured).

Three teams: Overload, Timeless and the youngest, Boombox Babies, all came first in their categories. Reckless came fifth in one of the hardest fought categories on the day, up against vastly more experienced teams. In addition, Hip & Harmony members picked up a number of individual and duo awards.

Overload - 1st in U14's Intermediate level, they will now move up to Advanced. Choreographed by Callum Cartledge (not pictured).

Hip & Harmony CIC's Creative Director, Paula Prytherch, said: "We went with a mission just to have fun and let the new teams soak up the atmosphere as it was their first time attending a competition.

"We didn't expect the results we got, we were blown away at how amazingly well our kids performed. They have been working hard in training, but you never know what to expect at these competitions where the level of talent is so high.

Paula Prytherch (centre) with teachers Rob Louw and Toni Leah Bond.

"We were competing against some well established dance schools from around the North West, so it wasn't easy.

"Since September, we've been working on creating our teams' dances with their coaches. We know what's expected from these kids because we've been through it this past year with Team Overload. It's tough!

"This plan for the first year was all about building confidence, teamwork and dance skills, not focusing too much on winning, so to actually come away with the results we did has been more than we could ever have expected.

"A huge thank you must go to Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms. They're not just sponsors, they really invest their time in what we do and are always on hand to help out wherever needed.

"Thanks also to our wonderful teachers, Toni Lea Bond, Callum Cartledge, Grace Prytherch and newest addition to the teaching team, Rob Louw, who also managed to pick up 1st prize in the over 18s solo advanced category.

"We are steadily growing as a dance school and it's really exciting to give our Neston kids this opportunity. Our plan is to continue to grow and we invite anyone from the age of 3yrs to join us in one of our Thursday classes. We will be auditioning again at the end of this dance season to add to the teams we have, or create new ones."

For more information, please contact Paula - paula@hipandharmony.co.uk. You can also follow Hip & Harmony CIC on Facebook here.

Timeless - first in U8s. Choreographed by Toni Leah Bond (not pictured).

Team Reckless. 5th in U12s. Choreographed by Toni Leah Bond (not pictured).

U4 beginner, Arianna.

U6 beginner, Jess.

U6 beginner, Aubrey.

U8s intermediate, Isla

Over 18s advanced, Rob Louw.

Adult & Child fun category, Tom & Jess.

U6 Duo, Aubrey and Poppy

U8s duo - Belle & Jess

U10s duo - Maddie & Emily

Intermediate U10s duo - Isla & Rebecca.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.