Burton Snowdrop Festival Raises Funds for Charity

Published: 25th February 2020 08:55

The open garden event at Briarfield in Burton last weekend was a rousing success, despite the inclement weather.

Liz Carter, a popular stall holder at Neston's weekly Friday market, where she sells and gives advice on rare and unusual plants, threw open the gates to her beautiful garden, to allow visitors to see the stunning array of snowdrops.

177 hardy souls fought through the rain and wind to attend, and an amazing £1155 was raised for charity.

