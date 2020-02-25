  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Burton Snowdrop Festival Raises Funds for Charity

Published: 25th February 2020 08:55

The open garden event at Briarfield in Burton last weekend was a rousing success, despite the inclement weather.

Snowdrops at Briarfield

Liz Carter, a popular stall holder at Neston's weekly Friday market, where she sells and gives advice on rare and unusual plants, threw open the gates to her beautiful garden, to allow visitors to see the stunning array of snowdrops.

177 hardy souls fought through the rain and wind to attend, and an amazing £1155 was raised for charity.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies