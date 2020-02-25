  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Fill Up With Fudge on Foodie Friday at Neston Market

Published: 25th February 2020 09:08

 There's a fabulous new stallholder appearing at this week's Foodie Friday Market in Neston.

Welcome to Little Bear's Fudgery - offering handmade fudge, spoonable fudge jars, and hand layered artisan baking kits, all including vegan and gluten-free options.  Yum!

Little Bear's Fudgery

In addition, there's all your favourite artisan foodie traders in the Basement Food Hall and out on the Market Square, alongside the regular clothes, household goods, pet supplies, plants and many more stalls.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market, 8am to 2pm

Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

Future Foodie Friday dates:

27th March

10th April (Good Friday)

Local News
