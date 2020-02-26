  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston MP Supports RSPCA Campaign Aimed at Young People

Published: 26th February 2020 12:00

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, has shown his support for a campaign to promote animal welfare amongst young people.

He attended the RSPCA's drop-in in the House of Commons to hear about how its Generation Kind initiative helps teach compassion to new generations and encourage action to protect animals.

Justin Madders MP supports the RSPCA's Generation Kind campaignJustin Madders MP supports the RSPCA's Generation Kind campaign

Research by the RSPCA revealed that nearly a quarter of school children aged 10-18 have witnessed animal cruelty and neglect on social media. Generation Kind, the charity's biggest ever education and prevention programme, was developed to help address this.

Justin said: "I'm proud to support the RSPCA and the work that they do to promote animal welfare in Ellesmere Port and Neston. It was good to hear about their current initiative and to be able to thank them on behalf of the animal lovers in our area.

"However, I am saddened that young children are being exposed to horrific incidents of animal suffering online, in ways previous generations have simply not experienced. Through the Generation Kind series of projects, designed to make children think about the importance of animal welfare, the RSPCA is working hard to create a generation of youngsters who treat animals with kindness, compassion and respect.

"We all have a duty to raise the next generation to be kind and compassionate to animals and I will continue to work closely with the RSPCA to help improve standards of animal welfare in our area and across the UK."

More details about the RSPCA Generation Kind campaign can be found online here.

 

