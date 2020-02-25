Sponsors Put More Than Money Where Their Mouths are For ParkgateFest

Published: 25th February 2020 12:21

Two major sponsors have stepped up to make ParkgateFest 2020 a reality, and bring with them more than cash.

Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms and Apollo Builders are topping the sponsors' list for this year's festival. Their financial contributions will help underwrite the event, but they're also getting stuck in helping with upfront planning, adding exciting new attractions and spreading the word.

Tom & Katie McKeown and Louise & Nick Sutherland, from Apollo Builders and Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms

The team from Timeless will be setting up a gorgeous kitchens in the middle of one of the fields. Yes, you read that correctly. Why would they do that? Ah, well that's all to be revealed, but rest assured that your tastebuds will be tingling at this year's ParkgateFest.

As for the photo and selfie opportunities they'll be creating - well suffice to say, you'll be hashtag crazy by the end of the weekend!

Tom McKeown, with his passion for all things with an engine, is busy organising an amazing line-up of vehicles that will make all you car enthusiasts out there weak at the knees. Even his own rally car is fest-ready with the logo.

Braving the rain for a photo opp - Tom, Sue Saunders and Nick at the ParkgateFest site, with Tom's Fest-ready rally car. Photo by Roy Wilson

Louise Sutherland, speaking on behalf of Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms, said: "We are very excited to involved in ParkgateFest 2020. We are all very proud of where we live and want to help ensure our community thrives and is sustainable for our children.

"We are and have been involved in lots of other local charitable events and hope to stay involved as our business grows. We have been taking part in the planning for the festival weekend and feel honoured to be working alongside such a fantastic group of people, who are giving up their time to help make our community a better place.

"The Timeless team will be setting up a fully functional kitchen for the ParkgateFest weekend and if you're wondering why, well, there's a BIG announcement coming soon!"

Two recent projects completed by the Timeless Kitchens & Bathrooms team.

Tom McKeown added: "Apollo Builders NW Ltd are proud to be sponsoring the event this year. Living in Parkgate myself for three years now and being a local business man for over 15 years, I know how important building a strong community is. I feel that ParkgateFest promotes and encourages this.

"Having attended in 2018 and seeing what an amazing event this is, it is an honour to be so hugely involved.

"I am excited that the Fest will be exhibiting a vast array of vehicles including Bentleys, Ferraris, Harley Davidsons and my own Subaru, all of which will be involved in the opening parade."

Just a few of Apollo's recent projects.

Sue Saunders from ParkgateFest said: "We are thrilled to have Timeless and Apollo on board, they are such a great team and support many other local projects, so to have them involved with ParkgateFest is incredible.

"It was clear after the first couple of meetings they are truly passionate about this event and what they have in mind for this year's Fest is super exciting. We can't thank them enough."

Have you got your early bird tickets yet? Remember that if you buy online before the end of April, you'll go into a prize draw to win a fabulous holiday in Crete...what's not to love?

ParkgateFest

Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 June 2020

