Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage Following Sreious Crash on Welsh Road

Published: 26th February 2020 07:30

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision on the A550 near Two Mills.

Around 7.50pm on Monday 24 February, officers received a report of a collision involving a black Nissan Pixo and a white Vauxhall Combo van on the A550, Welsh Road.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or caught dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Helen Cooper of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information which may help our investigation.

"We are also eager to hear from anyone who may have caught dashcam footage of the vehicles on the lead up to the collision to come forward."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 645558 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, report any information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

