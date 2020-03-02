A Leap Into the Light for Wirral Hospice

Published: 2nd March 2020 09:05

Leap Year adds an extra day's cost to Wirral Hospice St John's caring services.

Wirral Hospice St John's at the Clatterbridge Health Park holds a special place in the hearts of our whole Wirral community as it's been delivering specialist medical and nursing care for over 36 years now.

The hospice, like everyone else, is completely happy that on 29th February the calendar was restored by an extra day so that New Year's Eve doesn't last for another six hours every year! However, it does mean that the hospice has to find an extra £10,300 on top of its budgeted spend to fund this extra day of care in 2020.

As hospice services are completely free of charge to patients with life-limiting illnesses, with support for their loved ones too, it costs more than £5 million a year to run and every single donation helps people at their time of most need.

So Wirral Hospice St John's would be very grateful if people could think about some of the ways in which they might, over the next few months, help make up that money.

Some food for thought on raising an extra £10,000

If 1,250 supporters spent £8 in a Wirral Hospice charity shop or its gift shop

If 667 supporters could make a donation of £15 each

If 400 supporters could make a donation of £25 each

If 193 supporters could sign up to our weekly hospice lottery for just £1 a week (£4.34 a month)

If 84 supporters could sign up to make a regular gift of £10 per month

If 20 supporters (corporate or individual) would like to make a donation of £500 each

If 15 teams could sign up to raise £650 in sponsorship by taking part in this year's It's a Knockout (Sun 17 May)



As well as funding a whole day of hospice care, how else could £10,000 help Wirral Hospice?

2 x specialist beds and pressure-relieving mattresses (we need to replace two or three beds every year)

2 x hoists to enable us to move patients around safely and to maintain their independence and dignity of care

9 x syringe drivers, which allows medication to be delivered to patients automatically and at regular intervals (even when they are resting so they are not disturbed)



Every penny and pound allows the hospice to make a real difference in the Wirral Community and they are always deeply appreciative of the contribution made by so many people to their local adult hospice.

If you can take a leap and help in some, or some extra, way please contact the fundraising team at fundraising@wirralhospice.org or call 0151 343 0778, or, go online at www.wirralhospice.org/leapyear

