Leap Year Outing for 29 Brums a Brumming

Author: John Cartlidge Published: 2nd March 2020 09:30

Brums XV took place on Saturday 29 February, as John Cartlidge describes now for AboutMyArea readers.

Noting the gift of one day of us all being Peter Pans, a day in which almost none of us will age, 29 Brums of assorted ages and conditions, with drivers and passengers of equally assorted conditions venturedout on perhaps the only dry morning in the middle of two weeks of storms.

We are all grateful to the teams at The Tudor Rose to allow us to use the car park as 'muster point', and to the team at 'The Railway, in Meols for looking after us all so well.

In-between, we found 23 or so miles of lanes around Puddington, Neston, Parkgate and Wirral to tour as a group.

A huge thank you to all who support these silly events and for turning out. Images courtesy of Rob Soar, Barry Jones, Brian Brown, Mark Embery and Alison Cartlidge.

Highlights:

1. Dry and sunshine all the way round, and I think all will have got some before the two minute rain shower at around 1.30pm.

2. We did indeed end up with 29 Brums!

3. No breakdowns, (not even mechanical ones).

4. A smattering of parking chaos at The Railway, Meols, and I am ndebted to the creativity and ‘thinking outside of the lines' displayed by all.

5. Route proved popular with no reported losses.

6. David Gilburt (metallic blue Mk2 Jag) has reported collecting £155.00 (plus GiftAid) on the day for the charity ‘Prostate Cancer UK'.

Onwards.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.