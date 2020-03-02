  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
New Board Honours Neston's Mayors

Published: 2nd March 2020 10:11

Neston Civic Society has used part of its Ruby Holloway Bequest to pay for an Honours Board in Neston Town Hall, displaying the names of the leaders of Neston Town Council.

Neston Town Council Honours Board

Since the Society campaigned many years ago for a Neston parish council, they have maintained a close interest. The Society's current Treasurer, Janet Griffiths, is the last of the original councillors still in post since its establishment in 2009.

Neston Civic Society hosts meetings with talks six times a year, with the next meeting on Thursday 19 March at Parkgate & Neston URC Hall.

