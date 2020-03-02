  • Bookmark this page

Neston Celebrates Fairtrade Fortnight in Style

Author: Gaynor Marsden Published: 2nd March 2020 10:21

A fashion show with a difference was held at Neston Methodist Church & Community Centre recently, as part of Fairtrade Fortnight.

Susan Flynn, founder and chair of Chifundo, explained how the charity promotes sustainable fashion. Second hand clothing is reused, recycled and reclaimed by embellishing good quality clothing from charity shops using Malawian fabrics. The aim of Chifundo is to empower girls and women in Malawi by obtaining orders, selling products and raising money. Sewing groups in Malawi produce creative outfits and accessories for which they are paid fair wages - twice the minimum wage in Malawi.

Models, including Megan and Robyn from Neston High School, strutted their stuff on the catwalk showing examples of embellished clothing.

Fairtrade refreshments were served by Neston Fairtrade Group and there was the opportunity to purchase Chifundo outfits, bags and accessories. Fairtrade products were available at stalls provided by the Meaningful Chocolate Company and Traidcraft plc.

The evening highlighted some of the challenges found within the fashion industry, particularly within developing countries, and the positive impact of the Fairtrade system on some of the poorest communities, where women can begin to envisage a future where they can provide for their families.

Add your own AMAZing articles
