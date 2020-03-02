Information Sought Following Little Neston Burglaries

Published: 2nd March 2020 11:11

Cheshire Police are appealing for information following two separate burglary reports in the Little Neston area.

Two incidents took place on Tuesday 25 February 2020 at around 9pm, in Mellock Lane and Bull Hill. In both cases rooms were searched and the culprits made off with cash.

A description has been given of a slim male wearing a black ski mask, grey woollen hat, jeans and a tracksuit top. The offenders told one of the victims that they were "undercover police officers" and would show their I.D. card later on.

If you were in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious, please contact the police on 101, quoting crime references IML 646437 and IML 646440.

