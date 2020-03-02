Shout Out for Neston's Weather Resistant Market Traders and Shoppers

Published: 2nd March 2020 12:22

Over recent weeks, a slew of stormy weather has seen the cancellation of a number of markets in the region. Not so Neston!

Thanks to the super-resilient regular traders, some of whom have braved the elements to travel a fair distance, and the fabulously loyal customer base the weekly Friday market enjoys, Neston has, quite literally, weathered the storms.

Last week's market even saw a very special visitor to Nick's Cheese & Meat stall, in the shape of Boyzone member Shane Lynch.

With the forecast for this coming Friday much improved on recent weeks, please do pop down and show your support for Neston's historic weekly market. You'll find a huge array of wonderful goods, from fresh food to clothing, household items to watch repairs, plants to pet food and more.

The market is on from 8am to 2pm every Friday. There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), in the Chester Road car park (unlimited) and Neston Royal British Legion in Chester Road also relaxes its parking restrictions during market hours.

Neston Friday Market

Market Square

CH64 9NQ

Foodie Friday dates:

Friday 27 March

Friday 10 April (Good Friday)

