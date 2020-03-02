Neston Schoolgirl Bakes for Butterfly Appeal

Published: 2nd March 2020 12:37

An enterprising young lady from Neston has been baking for Claire House as part of their Butterfly Bake Appeal.

Butterfly Bake well underway with Cerys measuring up for her next recipe.

Throughout March, Claire House are encouraging everyone to take part in the Butterfly Bake by baking butterfly cakes and biscuits and selling them at work, in school, in a group, at home or anywhere in the community.

9 year old Woodfall Primary School pupil Cerys Lloyd-Jones was very quick off the mark. Having seen a post about it on social media, she decided she wanted to have a go. You can see the story of how the project unfolded in Cerys' own words below.

The net result has been that £86.89 has been raised from the lovely baked goods produced and sold. A representative from Claire House will be popping into a school assembly later this week to present a certificate in recognition of this sweet success.

Well done Cerys!

