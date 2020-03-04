  • Bookmark this page

Charity Fashion Show in Chester to be Biggest Yet

Published: 4th March 2020 13:27

The Neuro Therapy Centre is looking forward to holding its biggest Fashion Show event to date on Thursday 26th March at 7.30pm, at the Crowne Plaza Chester.

Shannah Goodrick, Community and Corporate Fundraiser at the Neuro Therapy Centre explains: "Our Fashion Show has been growing in popularity over the last few years. We had 140 guests at our Fashion Show last year and sold out, so we decided to find a larger venue.

"This has meant that we have been able to expand the event too. This year we have a VIP shopping experience with everything from jewellery and cakes through to spirits and perfume and we also have a disco to end the night on."

The Fashion Show is an important fundraiser for the charity, which supports people with neurological conditions from across Cheshire, North Wales and the Wirral. It has usually raised £2500 to support its work and the Neuro Therapy Centre is hoping that a larger audience and bigger event will raise even more, in this its 35th anniversary year.

This is the eighth year that the Laundry B store in Chester has teamed up with the Neuro Therapy Centre to run this event. The fashion retailer gets the opportunity to profile their spring/summer wear during the fashion shows and the VIP shopping experience will also mean that people will be able to purchase items on the night. Another boost to this year's event will be the opportunity for people to see Natasha Hamilton's skin care range at another of the stalls, as well as seeing stalls from the Breakout Rooms, Chester; Penhaligons; Shilizzy and more.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by two singers, Anna Whitely, who has appeared previously at the Fashion Show and Ellie Milosevic, one of the Centre's Neurological Physiotherapists who is a superb singer making her debut at the event. This year DJ Ian Gibbons AKA The Barron will be compering the evening and providing a disco until midnight. Ian is a radio DJ on Radio Deeside who's worked with music legends like Bob Marley and the Four Tops, so he's bringing his passion for Northern Soul to the event.

Tickets for the Fashion Show are £30 and include a two course dinner, welcome drink and goody bag.

People wishing to buy a ticket can visit the Laundry B Chester store on Bridge Street, Chester, or visit the Neuro Therapy Centre's website at www.neurotherapycentre.org.

