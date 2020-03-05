Burton School Children 'Escape to Safety'
|Author: Sharon Jones
|Published: 5th March 2020 11:49
Year 5 and 6 children at Bishop Wilson School in Burton, Neston, were taught how they can ‘Escape to Safety' during a workshop by Cheshire Fire Brigade recently.
All the children entered a smoke tent - designed to teach them how they would exit a smoke-filled room. They learned how to keep themselves safe at home and were then treated to a tour of the fire engine rig.
