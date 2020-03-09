  • Bookmark this page

Two Thousand Raised by Runners and Quizzers at Neston Club

Published: 9th March 2020 09:38

A 5k fun run and quiz night have raised over £2000 for the Will Falck Memorial Fund for CLIC Sargent.

5k Fun Run and Quiz Night at The Neston ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

Members and friends at The Neston Club in Parkgate have been fundraising for this great cause since Will sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of just 24.

A packed Parkgate Clubhouse was the venue for a quiz night and grand raffle on Friday, which raised £1005. Then on Sunday trainers, shorts and joggers were donned to take on a 5k fun run from the Club, with the route continuing along the adjoining Wirral Way.

5k Fun Run and Quiz Night at The Neston ClubA packed Clubhouse for the Quiz Night

Originally the plan was to pelt the runners with clouds of coloured dye, but supply problems from China saw a last minute change to water bombs and coloured smoke being deployed.

On a (recently) rare dry Sunday morning, the runners variously sped, huffed and puffed their way around the course, with their efforts resulting in an additional £1000 for the charity.

Well done to all who took part and thank you to local photographers David Sejrup and Rob Clive for the pictures.  You can also see a short video by David Sejrup on YouTube here.

5k Fun Run and Quiz Night at The Neston ClubPhoto by David Sejrup

5k Fun Run and Quiz Night at The Neston ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

5k Fun Run and Quiz Night at The Neston ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

5k Fun Run and Quiz Night at The Neston ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

5k Fun Run and Quiz Night at The Neston ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

5k Fun Run and Quiz Night at The Neston ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

5k Fun Run and Quiz Night at The Neston ClubPhoto by Rob Clive

 

