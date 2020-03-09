Wirral Postcard Club Donates to Hadlow Road

Published: 9th March 2020 09:55

Wirral Postcard Club has made a donation of £100 to the Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston.

The award was nominated by the club's late chairman Bill Johnstone, and was presented to FHRS by current Treasurer, Tom Jolliffe. Chris and Ruth Hampshire were very happy to accept the donation on behalf of the Friends.

Pictured (l-r):Tom Jolliffe from Wirral Postcard Club, with Ruth and Chris Hampshire.

