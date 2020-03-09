Mad Hatters at Bishop Wilson in Burton for World Book Day

Published: 9th March 2020 10:01

Children at Bishop Wilson CE Primary School, Burton, Neston, celebrated World Book Day in style.

Every child attended school dressed as their favourite book character. During the day there were book related activities and retelling stories through drama.

Lunch was in the form of a Mad Hatters Tea Party - with all the usual party food and fun!

