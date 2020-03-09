  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Outreach Post Office to Stop the Gap in Willaston

Published: 9th March 2020 10:07

Willaston Residents and Countryside Society has been working closely with the Post Office for several months, to arrange the provision of an outreach post office service for the village.

Willaston Memorial Hall will be the location for an outreach PO service

Willaston has been without a Post Office since the closure of McColls in 2019.

The outreach service is seen as a temporary stop gap, pending an interested party submitting a PO licensing application for a permanent post office in Willaston, which would take several months.

For now, locals can attend Willaston Memorial Hall in Neston Road, CH64 2XR, during two weekly sessions, to take advantage of a number of standard post office products and services including banking, cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The outreach sessions will take place on:

  • Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm
  • Thursdays from 10am to 12noon

A spokesperson for WR&CS said: "We would like to thank the Post Office for identifying and supporting the provision of an outreach service for Willaston, and the Memorial Hall committee for their support in providing suitable premises.

"WR&CS hopes that Willaston residents find this Post Office Outreach a useful community service."

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies