POSTPONED - Outreach Post Office to Stop the Gap in Willaston

Published: 23rd March 2020 14:32

Due to the coronavirus situation, the opening of the outreach post office in Willaston has been postponed indefinitely.

We will report back as soon as it is possible for it to be opened.

Original article follows:

Willaston Residents and Countryside Society has been working closely with the Post Office for several months, to arrange the provision of an outreach post office service for the village.

Willaston has been without a Post Office since the closure of McColls in 2019.

The outreach service is seen as a temporary stop gap, pending an interested party submitting a PO licensing application for a permanent post office in Willaston, which would take several months.

For now, locals can attend Willaston Memorial Hall in Neston Road, CH64 2XR, during two weekly sessions, to take advantage of a number of standard post office products and services including banking, cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The outreach sessions will take place on:

Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm

Thursdays from 10am to 12noon

A spokesperson for WR&CS said: "We would like to thank the Post Office for identifying and supporting the provision of an outreach service for Willaston, and the Memorial Hall committee for their support in providing suitable premises.

"WR&CS hopes that Willaston residents find this Post Office Outreach a useful community service."

WR&CS also thanks Hadlow Green WI group for allowing the Outreach service to replace their monthly meetings in the Committee Room for the time being.

