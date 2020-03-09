Neston Players Postpone Spring Production

Neston Players' Committee announced this weekend that the planned Spring production of 'A Man for All Seasons' has been postponed indefinitely.

In a statement on their website, Players Chairman John Lees explained: "Yesterday was a very difficult day for the Committee of Neston Players. We had to decide whether to continue with our production of A Man For All Seasons in the face of the possible repercussions of the Coronavirus, or to postpone the production to a future date.

"The forecast is that the virus will probably peak around May, the very time of our production and our concerns were that the media hype would have a serious effect on ticket sales, plus the possibility of a member of cast being diagnosed as having the virus, resulting in the whole cast having to self isolate for a period of time.

"Either of these possibilities would have a devastating effect on the financial situation of Neston Players, as our insurance would only cover cancellation if the venue or the Government ordered it. We have therefore decided not to proceed with the production at this time.

"We deeply regret having to make this decision and can only apologise to the cast, the crew and especially the Director Martin Riley, who played no part in the decision making. The cast and crew have all been notified individually.

"It is our intention that we will still stage this play when we can in the not too distant future and whilst we are sure there will be some criticism of our decision, we hope you will understand that it was made with the best interest of our 68 year old society at heart."

The announcement represents the first such postponement or cancellation of a community event in the Neston area since the outbreak of Covid-19. Other clubs and organisations may need to make further announcements and AboutMyArea stands ready to assist. Please feel free to contact us by email.

