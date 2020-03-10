  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Let Jay Make Your Day at Neston Market

Published: 10th March 2020 09:21

Meet Jay Swallow.  Jay's been a market trader for 28 years and loves his job with a passion.

Let Jay Make Your Day at Neston Market

For many years, Jay sold cakes and biscuits but last year he decided on a change. Now he sells a fabulous range of knitting wool, nightwear and underwear.

What's more, he does it all with a smile and a great line in cheeky banter.

Let Jay Make Your Day at Neston Market

Although he doesn't live in Neston, Jay says it feels like home.  He loves chatting to people on the market and says their stories are amazing. "It's such a warm and welcoming community, I'm really happy to be part of it," he says.

Let Jay Make Your Day at Neston Market

So whether you need any wool or undies, or not, make sure you stop for a chat with Jay on Friday, he'll be sure to brighten your day.

Let Jay Make Your Day at Neston Market

Neston Market takes place every Friday from 8am to 2pm on the Market Square behind the Town Hall (CH64 9TR).  There's plenty of FREE parking, for up to 3 hours in the multi-storey on Brook Street, unlimited in the Chester Road car park and during market hours at the Royal British Legion.

Next Foodie Friday - 10th April - Special Easter Market

 

 

 

