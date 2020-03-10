Badger Cull to be Culled in Cheshire

Published: 10th March 2020

Cheshire Wildlife and Cheshire West and Chester Council have welcomed the announcement that badger culss are to be phased out and replaced with a vaccine to combat bovine tuberculosis.

Martin Varley, Operations Manager at Cheshire Wildlife, says: "We are pleased with the announcement that the Government will be phasing out the badger cull and instead using vaccinations to control bTB.

"We fully appreciate bTB can have a devastating impact on the lives of farmers but we have always felt that culling is not the answer. We really welcome the Governments plans to push forward with improved diagnostics in cattle, vaccinating badgers and the development of a bTB cattle vaccine".

In West Cheshire, the Council had already taken the initiative to begin vaccinating badgers in September 2019, when it launched the first phase of a four year programme.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, said: "We welcome the news that the Government has announced its intention to phase out badger culling.

"In Cheshire West and Chester , we took the decision to begin a badger vaccination programme last year because bovine TB (bTB) can have a devastating effect on the farming community in Cheshire. There is also significant evidence that vaccination is more impactful at controlling the spread of the disease.

"Vaccination results in a 74% reduction in the proportion of wild badgers testing positive to a blood test for bTB. We received a positive response from farmers and landowners in the vaccination area, and this announcement means we will now look to upscale the vaccination programme."

The vaccine is administered by trained volunteers from Cheshire Badger Vaccination Programme (CBVP), who are working in partnership with the Council to deliver the planned vaccination programme.

