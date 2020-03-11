  • Bookmark this page

She Shall Go to the Ball...Thanks to Neston Salon

Published: 11th March 2020 06:47

Thanks to the lovely team at Coral Jade Hair & Beauty in Little Neston, one lucky person will be treated to everything they need to be prom-ready.

Prom dresses

If you know of someone who is perhaps not too well off, or who you feel deserves a free Prom package for some other reason, please get nominating.  You can even nominate yourself.

The lucky recipient will be treated to a prom dress, a set of lashes, hair do, gel nails on fingers and toes, brows and a spray tan.

Also, if you have a prom dress you no longer need, please feel free to donate it to the salon, the girls will make sure it goes to a good home.

Please make your nominations known by Friday 29 May...call in, phone or message via Facebook. 

Coral Jade Hair & Beauty
53 West Vale
Little Neston
CH64 5SE
Tel: 0151 353 1937

Facebook

