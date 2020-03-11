She Shall Go to the Ball...Thanks to Neston Salon
|Published: 11th March 2020 06:47
Thanks to the lovely team at Coral Jade Hair & Beauty in Little Neston, one lucky person will be treated to everything they need to be prom-ready.
If you know of someone who is perhaps not too well off, or who you feel deserves a free Prom package for some other reason, please get nominating. You can even nominate yourself.
The lucky recipient will be treated to a prom dress, a set of lashes, hair do, gel nails on fingers and toes, brows and a spray tan.
Also, if you have a prom dress you no longer need, please feel free to donate it to the salon, the girls will make sure it goes to a good home.
Please make your nominations known by Friday 29 May...call in, phone or message via Facebook.
Coral Jade Hair & Beauty
53 West Vale
Little Neston
CH64 5SE
Tel: 0151 353 1937
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.