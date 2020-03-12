Two Wirral Cases of Covid-19 Announced

Published: 12th March 2020 09:02

England's Chief Medical Officer announced yesterday (March 11) that there are two new positive COVID-19 cases in Wirral.

Wirral Public Health confirmed that the cases are linked and relate to two residents who recently returned from a trip to Italy. These cases are not related to the previous case announced in Wirral last week.

The patients have been in contact with Public Health England (PHE) and been advised to self-isolate.

Julie Webster, Director of Public Health for Wirral Council said: "We have been made aware of another two positive COVID-19 cases in the borough. These people had returned from one of the affected areas and have self-isolated accordingly.

"I'd like to reassure people that Wirral Council continues to work with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure our borough is protected."

PHE is contacting people who had close contact with these people. Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case/s.

This tried and tested method will ensure that PHE are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.

Hygiene helps

Wash hands frequently and thoroughly to help avoid the spread of the virus.

Julie Webster said: "Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

"If you are feeling unwell and have any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, particularly if you have recently returned from overseas, you should stay at home and call 111 or use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do next. Do not go to your GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

"There's lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus."

Wirral Council, PHE and the NHS are well prepared to deal with COVID-19. If you haven't been contacted by PHE you don't need to do anything, other than follow the existing advice for the general public.

