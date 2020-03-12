Vote for Neston Recreation Centre in National Awards

Neston Recreation Centre has been entered into this year's ukactive Awards in the Regional and National Club / Centre of the Year category. Now, your help is needed.

The ukactive Awards are the largest and most prestigious accolades of their kind, designed to recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness in the UK. Now in its third year, the winners of the awards will be announced at a special event in Manchester this June.

Brio Leisure, the community interest company that runs Neston Recreation Centre, are appealing for all centre users to complete a brief survey, to help the Centre move to the next level.

Please complete the survey here, before Friday 27 March.

