Police Renew Appeal for Witnesses to A550 Collision

Published: 12th March 2020 09:30

Officers investigating a serious collision on the A550 near Two Mills are renewing an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

At around 7.50pm on Monday 24 February officers received a report of a collision involving a black Nissan Pixo and a white Vauxhall Combo van on A550 Welsh Road.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. The man has since been discharged while the woman remains in hospital, in a stable condition.

Officers are now appealing anyone who may have witnessed the collision, in particular, three men who stopped at the scene following the incident.

Constable Liz Thompson of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward in relation to this collision which left both drivers with serious injuries.

"In particular we are keen to trace three men who stopped at the scene immediately after the collision.

"I would like to thank those who have come forward so far and would appeal to anyone who believes that they have any information or dashcam footage that they think could be relevant to our investigation to please get in touch."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 645558 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, report any information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Cheshire Police

