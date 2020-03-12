  • Bookmark this page

Neston-Based Financial Advisor Named Amongst Best in UK

Published: 12th March 2020 10:50

Helen Brown, a leading financial advisor who works for Neston-based Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services, has appeared in the Sunday Times' supplement "vouchedfor's 2020 Guide to the UK's Top-Rated Financial Advisers".

Helen BrownHelen Brown with her recently awarded trophy.

The list was prepared in conjunction with vouchedfor, the UK's no. 1 independent review site where all listed advisers must undergo extensive checks prior to listing and be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Helen is one of only a handful of advisers from Cheshire and Wirral to make the list of financial advisers. She specialises in advising clients on pensions and retirement income as well as investments and annuities.

The list is compiled based on the number and quality of reviews posted by clients on the vouchedfor website.

Helen, who has appeared on this list every time it has been produced, said: "I am always honoured to appear in the Sunday Times / vouchedfor list of the top-rated financial advisers in the UK.

"It is particularly pleasing because the list is compiled as a direct result of reviews from my clients.

"Many people who need advice don't know where to start in trying to find a suitable adviser. This list and the vouchedfor website provide an invaluable resource for those who wish to find a local adviser and to gain some insight into the experiences of others before approaching them. I truly hope that this does encourage individuals to seek the advice they need."

Helen is one of three Chartered Financial Planners at Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services along with MD Alan Mellor and Margo Dorozik.

 

 

