The Tide is High But I'm Holding On...

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 13th March 2020 09:38

That was the refrain that stuck in my head when I witnessed one of Parkgate's highest tides in recent years, on Thursday March 12.

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020Photo by Bernard Rose

Predicted to be around 10.2m at 1pm, the seasonally higher than average tide was further whipped up by strong winds, forcing walkers and bird-watchers to hang on to lamp-posts and their hats with gusto.

Sitting in the comfort of The Ship, it was fascinating to see the usually tranquil pond gradually engulfed by the incoming tide, to be replaced by actual waves lapping at the wall along The Parade.

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020Photo by Bernard Rose

Further along the marsh in Little Neston, a couple of motorists were clearly caught out by the incoming water - hopefully no lasting damage was done. 

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020

Meanwhile in Parkgate the traffic chaos caused by 'rubber-necking' at the unfolding natural phenomenon was quite remarkable.

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020Photo by Rob Clive

A couple of (very) short video clips are available to view on our Instagram account (neston_life), they will give you some idea of how strong the winds were and how quickly the view can turn from land to sea.

Our thanks, as ever, to photographers Bernard Rose and Rob Clive for their pictures.  

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020Photo by Bernard Rose

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020Your editor, papped. Photo by Rob Clive

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020And the pappers papped in return!

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020Photo by Bernard Rose

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020Photo by Rob Clive

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020Photo by Rob Clive

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020Photo by Bernard Rose

Apparently the tide was nearly as dramatic on Wednesday too, as captured here by John Cartlidge:

High Tide, Parkgate, March 2020

 

 

 

