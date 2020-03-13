The Tide is High But I'm Holding On...

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 13th March 2020 09:38

That was the refrain that stuck in my head when I witnessed one of Parkgate's highest tides in recent years, on Thursday March 12.

Photo by Bernard Rose

Predicted to be around 10.2m at 1pm, the seasonally higher than average tide was further whipped up by strong winds, forcing walkers and bird-watchers to hang on to lamp-posts and their hats with gusto.

Sitting in the comfort of The Ship, it was fascinating to see the usually tranquil pond gradually engulfed by the incoming tide, to be replaced by actual waves lapping at the wall along The Parade.

Photo by Bernard Rose

Further along the marsh in Little Neston, a couple of motorists were clearly caught out by the incoming water - hopefully no lasting damage was done.

Meanwhile in Parkgate the traffic chaos caused by 'rubber-necking' at the unfolding natural phenomenon was quite remarkable.

Photo by Rob Clive

A couple of (very) short video clips are available to view on our Instagram account (neston_life), they will give you some idea of how strong the winds were and how quickly the view can turn from land to sea.

Our thanks, as ever, to photographers Bernard Rose and Rob Clive for their pictures.

Photo by Bernard Rose

Your editor, papped. Photo by Rob Clive

And the pappers papped in return!

Photo by Bernard Rose

Photo by Rob Clive

Photo by Rob Clive

Photo by Bernard Rose

Apparently the tide was nearly as dramatic on Wednesday too, as captured here by John Cartlidge:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.