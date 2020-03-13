  • Bookmark this page

Neston's Perfect Getaways Offers Holiday Reassurance

Published: 13th March 2020 09:55

Perfect Getaways, the Wirral-based holiday company with a branch at The Cross in Neston, is offering holidaymakers the opportunity to grab some great deals, with maximum flexibility to contend with changing advice over travel plans.

Perfect Getaways

In a message to customers, the Neston team said: "Whilst we are going through some unsettling times, the staff at Perfect Getaways want to offer you a little reassurance.

"If you book any Jet2 Summer or Winter sun holidays with us then for any reason you decide you don't want to travel on your original chosen date, all you have to do is let us know at least three days before you are due to depart. We will amend your holiday completely free of charge to any other Jet2 holiday, up until the end of October 2021, just as long as it is at the same value.

"This week we have really upped our game. We are monitoring destinations daily and are only working with trusted tour operators who offer the complete flexibility and reassurance our customers deserve. One silver lining for people interested in booking a holiday is that prices have dropped to a recent low for customers. Whilst we cannot be sure how long it will stay this way, we can 100% say that at this very moment there are lots of great deals to be had.

"Remember all package holidays with Perfect Getaways are 100% ATOL protected so you can be sure that you, your family and your money are safe when you book with us!"

For more information, contact Nicola, Suzy, Sarah and Sue:

Perfect Getaways
20 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 223 0087
Email: nicola@perfectgetaways.co.uk

Facebook

