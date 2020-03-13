Books and Science on the Agenda at Neston's St Winefride's Primary

Published: 13th March 2020 10:07

A visit from a local author and some mad scientists has enhanced the curriculum at St Winefride's Primary School in Neston recently.

Staff and pupils greeted an inspirational visitor on World Book Day.

Local author Damian Harvey came into school to talk about his journey as an author and to share stories that he has written, along with stories from other authors who have inspired his love of writing.

Everyone was thoroughly entertained by Damian's quick-wit and felt inspired by his creativity and love of books and reading. He spoke passionately about being an author and left the children with one final thought.... ‘Everyone has a book inside them.'

Mad about science



As part of National Science Week, pupils spent the day with ‘Mad Scientists' learning all about the wonders of science. They were amazed by the experiments that were carried out and fascinated to learn why things happen.

All the children engaged in a session tailored specifically to enhance the science Curriculum of the pupils at St. Winefride's.

