  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Spread a Little Happiness?

Published: 16th March 2020 08:13

There's no doubt these are tough times and Neston will have challenges both now and in the months ahead.

Around half the news we promote on AboutMyArea Neston is about upcoming events. In light of so many events having to be cancelled, we may have to re-name the section 'What's Not On'!  But seriously, we'd like to fill that gap with things that will help people through the coming weeks.

Firstly, we'll be working with partners in the community to help publicise and co-ordinate efforts to support those forced to self-isolate, whether by government decree or through having been exposed to Covid-19.  More about that will be coming to light in the next week, so please watch this space, and also keep an eye on Neston Community Youth Centre's website and social media feeds.

happiness

Secondly, we'd like your help to spread a little happiness.  If you have a funny story, a poem, a photo, a suggestion of things to do to stay occupied at home, cooking tips, gardening ideas, something daft you've seen on social media, pretty much ANYTHING that you'd like to share, please get in touch.  You can decide if you want your name on it, or just want us to share it without.  

Contact us either via email: carriespacey@aboutmyarea.co.uk, or through the message section on our Facebook page, Neston Life.

Finally, remember we now also have a dedicated Family Notices section, which is free to use.  Click here for more information.

Stay well, and keep washing your hands!

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies