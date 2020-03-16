Spread a Little Happiness?

Published: 16th March 2020 08:13

There's no doubt these are tough times and Neston will have challenges both now and in the months ahead.

Around half the news we promote on AboutMyArea Neston is about upcoming events. In light of so many events having to be cancelled, we may have to re-name the section 'What's Not On'! But seriously, we'd like to fill that gap with things that will help people through the coming weeks.

Firstly, we'll be working with partners in the community to help publicise and co-ordinate efforts to support those forced to self-isolate, whether by government decree or through having been exposed to Covid-19. More about that will be coming to light in the next week, so please watch this space, and also keep an eye on Neston Community Youth Centre's website and social media feeds.

Secondly, we'd like your help to spread a little happiness. If you have a funny story, a poem, a photo, a suggestion of things to do to stay occupied at home, cooking tips, gardening ideas, something daft you've seen on social media, pretty much ANYTHING that you'd like to share, please get in touch. You can decide if you want your name on it, or just want us to share it without.

Contact us either via email: carriespacey@aboutmyarea.co.uk, or through the message section on our Facebook page, Neston Life.

Finally, remember we now also have a dedicated Family Notices section, which is free to use. Click here for more information.

Stay well, and keep washing your hands!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.