What a Star!

Author: John Cartlidge Published: 16th March 2020 09:39

Following our call out for your stories and other content in our mission to Spread a Little Happiness , first off the blocks is John Cartlidge with this article. It was recently submitted to a car magazine for those with a passion for motors, but with a lovely sentiment we can all appreciate.

My first foray into classic car ownership followed my interest in classic motorcycles.

Photo for illustration purposes only - not John's bike! I was raised by my grandparents, and it was clear to my grandfather that I enjoyed ‘tinkering', often repairing my own and others' bicycles, and often at his side for the regular oil / water / tyre checks on his own cars. In 1981, when I was at the blissfully ignorant age of 15, my grandfather (a keen pre WWII motorcyclist) bought me a present consisting of a rusty frame and three crates of parts - it was to be my first motorcycle!

This BSA C15 Star became my project for the Duke of Edinburgh Award I was undertaking at school, and still in my mind I can see the long lost file I had emblazoned with the legend ‘Project Star'. After a few months of evenings and weekends, and not a little battering of Granddad's credit card the beast was built - time to try and start it, and would it blooming 'eck as like. Petrol - yes, spark, yes, air - of course, planet is full of the stuff. Air leaks carb to head - nope. (I had learned this one from my older brother's frustration with his bike). What was it?

With hindsight I now know, but then I was clueless, so I set about removing the cylinder head and push rod tube to check I had the rods the right way around - if you ever need to know, on a BSA single it is in to out, and out to in, meaning the outboard pushrod is for the inlet valve, and the inboard pushrod for the exhaust valve. Nope wasn't that. Next, points cover off. Not even sure what I was looking at. Next, timing cover off. Timing chain marks correct at top dead centre but then I thought somehow, the points didn't look ‘right'. I had no idea what they should have looked like but something seemed odd. Thankfully, in the garage also was resting my older brother George's perfect running BSA B25, much the same engine, and seeing as he was away at the time....

Point cover off the B25 and sure enough the points on his bike were different, and his bike ran - needs must...

After the kind involuntary donation the stolen points were fitted, and at tdc set to just opening using the thickness of a piece of paper - I had lost the feeler gauges.

Cylinder head back on, oil feed connected, carb back on, petrol pipe connected, exhaust fitted. Well I say exhaust, at this point I only had the downpipe, but no matter, will do to see if it runs. Fuel tap to open, carb tickled, ignition on, kickstart readied, fingers crossed. Vroom, or rather an unsilenced but perfectly sequenced bark ricocheting off the garage walls. It even revved and unbelievably even idled! Would it drive. I was concerned about the clutch, because the clutch pushrod that passed through the engine was homemade from a piece of chrome steel rod I had found which had the correct diameter, and I had cut to length and polished the end to the requisite dome shape.

I had not yet fitted the seat, so sat just on the frame, engine idling, pulled in the clutch lever, raised my right teenage betrainered foot and selected first - a clunk of engagement, bit of slack taken up in the chain, but all was well. Still in the now fume filled garage, I thought best to move outside. The rear garage door was open, and I nervously and slowly released the clutch lever, gently increasing the throttle. I should add I had previously had little ‘goes' on a couple of bikes, but just 1st gear stop/starts around the garden.

No brakes of course - always left til last - and it began to move. Duck paddling with my feet, but we had drive, and I made it through the door, and I was off. Into second, yes! The thing works! Bit noisy though without the silencer.

I should add I had entered the garage after tea and TV, and it had taken some hours to sort things. It was now daylight the next morning - about 5.30am, on an unsilenced 250cc motorbike, crackling around a suburban garden.

Later that morning there were complaints. My Granddad had to apologise to the neighbours, then I had to apologise to the neighbours, and when back in the house, he laughed his socks off, gave me his credit card and told me to order a silencer and set of points to put George's bike back together.

John Cartlidge

If you have a story, photo, poem, cooking tip, joke, or anything at all that you'd like to share with the community, please do get in touch by email, we'll happily publish it for you.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.