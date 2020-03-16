Covid-19 - What Can We Do in Neston?

Published: 16th March 2020 11:19

Neston Community Youth Centre will be leading the community response to the Covid-19 challenge in this area. The Centre has issued some initial information, with more to follow.

It is clear that over the coming weeks and months many people will be affected by Coronavirus (Covid-19). Over the coming days we will be posting information based on what we know and the needs that arise but we thought we would start with the most important information first.

You are asking what you can do to help, so here are our initial suggestions:

1. Follow the advice from the Government, the NHS and Public Health England.

You may not agree, you may think that it is an over or under reaction but the advice they are issuing is what they are basing their plans on to ensure that the NHS is able to respond to the needs of the most at risk groups.

Stay at home if you have coronavirus symptoms and stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

a high temperature - you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough - this means you've started coughing repeatedly

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you're staying at home.

Urgent advice: Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service if:

you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home

your condition gets worse

your symptoms do not get better after 7 days

2. Don't Bulk Buy

Because you can afford to stock up, please remember that some of the more vulnerable groups are unable to to do so. Whether that is older people who cannot carry large amounts or people on lower incomes who have smaller budgets.

When essential items go out of stock in one shop, it then requires people to trawl from place to place to try and find them elsewhere, thus increasing the likelihood of spreading or acquiring the virus. Please, be sensible and only buy what you need right now.

3. Look out for each other, look after each other.

Over the coming days and weeks NCYC will co-ordinate responses to needs that arise locally. If you have neighbours who are older or have people to look after, ask them if they need anything. Ask if they're OK.

This is likely to last months, not weeks and the response will need to be sustained.

NCYC, AboutMyArea & Neston Life and others will be communicating regularly with what is needed, where and when

NCYC website

NCYC Facebook

Neston Life Facebook

Download the Neston Life app

Within the next day or so we will have a system in place for people to both offer or ask for help. We will publish details as soon as possible.

Remember also, we are welcoming your articles, stories, photos and more in our 'Spread a Little Happiness' feature here.

