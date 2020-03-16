  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

CCTV Footage Released Following Parkgate Burglary

Published: 16th March 2020 15:26

Detectives investigating a burglary that took place in Parkgate in January have released CCTV footage of a man they are trying to trace.

CCTV Footage Released Following Parkgate Burglary

At around 6pm on Friday 17 January a man entered a flat in The Parade, Parkgate, Neston, after climbing through a window. No one was at home at the time.

The offender stole a quantity of cash and jewellery after conducting an untidy search of the address. After being disturbed by the returning occupiers, he fled via the same window he got in through.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who believes they may know the identity of the man in the CCTV footage to get in touch.

Detective Constable Jake Connolly said: "Burglary is a serious offence in which victims are targeted in their own home, which is the place they should be able to feel most safe.

"In this instance, the occupiers disturbed the burglar when they returned home but he still managed to steal a quantity of cash and jewellery.

"We are determined to establish who carried out the burglary and bring him to justice. As part of our ongoing enquiries we are looking to trace the man in the CCTV footage.

"If you think you recognise him please call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 614522, give us the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"I would also like to appeal directly to the man in the CCTV footage to get in touch."

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies