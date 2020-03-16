CCTV Footage Released Following Parkgate Burglary

Published: 16th March 2020 15:26

Detectives investigating a burglary that took place in Parkgate in January have released CCTV footage of a man they are trying to trace.

At around 6pm on Friday 17 January a man entered a flat in The Parade, Parkgate, Neston, after climbing through a window. No one was at home at the time.

The offender stole a quantity of cash and jewellery after conducting an untidy search of the address. After being disturbed by the returning occupiers, he fled via the same window he got in through.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone who believes they may know the identity of the man in the CCTV footage to get in touch.

Detective Constable Jake Connolly said: "Burglary is a serious offence in which victims are targeted in their own home, which is the place they should be able to feel most safe.

"In this instance, the occupiers disturbed the burglar when they returned home but he still managed to steal a quantity of cash and jewellery.

"We are determined to establish who carried out the burglary and bring him to justice. As part of our ongoing enquiries we are looking to trace the man in the CCTV footage.

"If you think you recognise him please call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 614522, give us the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"I would also like to appeal directly to the man in the CCTV footage to get in touch."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.