The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Music Festival 2020 - Postponed

Published: 17th March 2020 07:36
A statement from the organising group of Neston Music Festival.

The organising group of the 2020 Neston Music Festival, which was scheduled to take place in April and May this year, met on Monday to discuss the music festival in relation to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

With the many uncertainties regarding public gatherings, venue availability, health concerns and the financial risks, it was felt that there was no option but to cancel the festival for this year.

Some promoters are hopeful of being able to arrange concerts with the contracted artists for later in the year but these will be as and when the artists are available and not as a co-ordinated festival.

A small number of tickets have already been sold and the relevant promoters will be in touch with the ticket holders to arrange refunds.

Cancellation of the festival has come too late to prevent adverts appearing in some local media, but hopefully they will be overprinted with the word 'Cancelled'.

This would have been the third year of the annual festival but it is not the end. Funding is already in place for a festival in 2021 and a meeting has been arranged to start planning for this in September.

 Neston Music Festival

