Neston Royal British Legion - Temporary Closure

Published: 17th March 2020 08:00

A statement from Ben Evans, Chair of Neston Royal British Legion.

In light of the Prime Minister's speech regarding Coronavirus and the frequenting of public places, Neston Royal British Legion's Club Committee has decided to temporarily close the establishment.

This will come in to effect from midnight Wednesday 18 March 2020. We have opted to close initially for two weeks, with a review scheduled for Monday 6th April. Should circumstances improve we would look to re-open sooner.

Any enquires can be forwarded to me by email.

Thank you for your understanding.

neston rbl

