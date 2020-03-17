St Michael's Church Play Group Suspended
Regretfully, the organisers of the Wednesday morning playgroup at St Michael's Church in Little Neston have had to suspend the service until further notice, following government guidelines.
Sue and Di look forward to seeing everyone again once things get back to normal.
