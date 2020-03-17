Perfect Getaways Needs Your Help

Author: The Perfect Getaways Team Published: 17th March 2020 08:31

A message from the team at Perfect Getaways in Neston

Here at Perfect Getaways Neston we would like to do our bit to help the people that need it at this challenging time.

Our store is located close to some retirement living homes. Placing us in an ideal situation to help those who need it most.

We are going to make up care packages for those that need them and we need your help!

If you have anything to spare, from the elusive toilet roll, hand gel, hand wash to coffee, tea bags, long life milk, juice or tinned/longlife food, then please come and drop it off at our shop or if you are happy to help deliver them to people in need please contact us.

Massive thanks in advance

Perfect Getaways

20 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 223 0087

Email: nicola@perfectgetaways.co.uk

