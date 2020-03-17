Perfect Getaways Needs Your Help
|Author: The Perfect Getaways Team
|Published: 17th March 2020 08:31
A message from the team at Perfect Getaways in Neston
Here at Perfect Getaways Neston we would like to do our bit to help the people that need it at this challenging time.
Our store is located close to some retirement living homes. Placing us in an ideal situation to help those who need it most.
We are going to make up care packages for those that need them and we need your help!
If you have anything to spare, from the elusive toilet roll, hand gel, hand wash to coffee, tea bags, long life milk, juice or tinned/longlife food, then please come and drop it off at our shop or if you are happy to help deliver them to people in need please contact us.
Massive thanks in advance
Perfect Getaways
20 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 223 0087
Email: nicola@perfectgetaways.co.uk
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.