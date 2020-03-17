  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Andrew's Sales & Lettings

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Perfect Getaways Needs Your Help

Author: The Perfect Getaways Team Published: 17th March 2020 08:31

A message from the team at Perfect Getaways in Neston

Perfect Getaways

Here at Perfect Getaways Neston we would like to do our bit to help the people that need it at this challenging time.

Our store is located close to some retirement living homes. Placing us in an ideal situation to help those who need it most.

We are going to make up care packages for those that need them and we need your help!

If you have anything to spare, from the elusive toilet roll, hand gel, hand wash to coffee, tea bags, long life milk, juice or tinned/longlife food, then please come and drop it off at our shop or if you are happy to help deliver them to people in need please contact us.

Massive thanks in advance

Perfect Getaways
20 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 223 0087
Email: nicola@perfectgetaways.co.uk

Facebook

Neston Life

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies