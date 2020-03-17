Hip & Harmony Classes Suspended

Published: 17th March 2020 08:46

A statement from Hip & Harmony CIC



Regretfully, we have taken the decision to suspend all Hip & Harmony CIC classes with immediate effect, in line with official advice on social distancing during the Covid-19 outbreak. This includes 64 U'Kes, the Community Choir and Street Dance.

In addition, as huge participants in, and supporters of, community events in Neston, we share everyone's sadness at the cancellation/postponement of so many of these much loved occasions. We do, however, very much look forward to their return and to restarting all classes as soon as the official advice supports that decision.

Thank you for your understanding. Please take great care and keep well.

www.hipandharmonycic.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.