Update Regarding Neston Job Centre

Published: 17th March 2020 09:19

The Job Centre based at Neston Community Youth Centre has suspended all face-to-face appointments and walk-ins until further notice.

Please do not attend the Job Centre in person. Instead, you are invited to get in touch by telephone on 0151 255 4804.

All calls will be dealt with by the usual Neston team (i.e. not a remote call centre).

Thank you for your understanding.

