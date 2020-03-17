  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Market Will Go Ahead This Friday

Published: 17th March 2020 09:35

Neston Town Council have announced that the Friday Market will be operating as normal unless this becomes contrary to official Government guidelines. 

A spokesperson said: "We have requested that all our staff and stallholders make sure that they follow stringent hygiene standards.

"Your support is valued by our local producers and traders in these uncertain times."

Mother's Day gifts at Neston Market

There are some special Mother's Day items available this week, including :

  • The new Bluebonnet Sweets traditional sweets stall will be offering delicious 'Pick and Mix' Truffles for a scrumptious Mother's Day treat
  • F S & S Supplies will have some beautiful handmade original wooden items for Mother's Day too.

Plus, all your usual favourite stalls, to help you beat the empty shelves problem in some shops at the moment.

Neston Market takes place every Friday from 8am to 2pm on the Market Square behind the Town Hall (CH64 9TR).  There's plenty of FREE parking, for up to 3 hours in the multi-storey on Brook Street, unlimited in the Chester Road car park and during market hours at the Royal British Legion.

Next Foodie Friday - 27th March, then on 10th April - Special Easter Market

 

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
