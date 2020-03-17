Top Tip on Lung Health from a Neston Resident

Published: 17th March 2020 09:43

Following our call-out for positive stories, tips and more, to 'Spread a Little Happiness' during these uncertain times, Neston resident Helen Bolton has passed on the following advice for our readers.



"Blowing up a balloon helps to strengthen the lungs, it is an exercise used with COPD patients.

"As the virus affects the lungs, with daily exercises it may help otherwise vunerable people. It is also a good exercise to help people with anxiety by controlling their breathing."

Thank you Helen.

If you have anything you'd like us to publish, please do get in touch by email.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.